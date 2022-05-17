2 lakh people in 20 Assam districts hit by floods, rescue operations on

Landslide triggered by incessant rainfall hits Halflong Railway Station

Around 2 lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, with landslides caused by incessant rain cutting off the Dima Hasao hill district with rail and road connections snapped.

"Due to landslides, the district cannot be approached from outside. All roads and railways leading to Haflong is blocked since May 15", the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

Hojai and Cachar areas were among the worst hit, with 78,157 and 51,357 people affected respectively, it said.

“Inspected the flood at Dhaldhalaia GP in Nagaon caused by Kapil river water release by NEEPCO Dam at Umrangsu & directed Eng. of WR Dept. to expedite the ongoing construction of a dam by the GP. Hon'ble MLAs Shri & @JituGoswamiBJP Shri Sashi Kanta Das accompanied me,” states’ water resources minister Pijush Hazarika tweeted.

Rescue operations are on in the flood-hit areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire and emergency services are rescuing those affected by the floods.

As many as 32,959 people have been rescued and provided shelter in 55 camps in seven districts. Twelve distribution centres have also been opened to serve the flooded districts.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) release said that about 2,800 passengers of two trains were rescued from the Lumding-Badarpur section in the Dima Hasao region.

The passengers were stuck when the Haflong station got inundated. The Indian Air Force airlifted many passengers as incessant rain impeded rescue operations.

“With heavy rains, come landslides & consequent disruption in communication. Happy that 119 stranded aged and ailing train passengers could be safely airlifted from Dima Hasao district. Kudos to all agencies Army, IAF, Railways, Dist Admn, Police & ASDMA for coordinated action,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)





