16 dead after truck overturns in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital.

February 15, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

At least 16 labourers died after a vehicle overturned near Kingaon village in Yawal taluka of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra in the night 0n February 14.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, said police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in the road accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a tweet posted by his office.

(With inputs from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Feb 15, 2021 11:32 am

