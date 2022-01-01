MARKET NEWS

English
145.16 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, caseload currently over 1 lakh

The country also registered 8,949 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery tally to 3,42,75,312. India saw almost 22,775 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 67.89 crores tests conducted so far.

PTI
January 01, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
Representative image

The recent Covid-19 update, as of January 1, 2022, showed that India has successfully administered 145.16 crore vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. While active cases account for less than 1% of total cases (currently at 0.30 percent), the recovery rate stands at 98.32 percent

The country also registered 8,949 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery tally to 3,42,75,312. India saw almost 22,775 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 67.89 crores tests conducted so far. 

Per the press report, India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.05 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 1.10 percent.

India saw a single-day rise of 22,775 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since October 6. Omicron infection tally reached 1,431, the Union Health Ministry noted on Saturday.

Close

India logged 161 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,431. However, of the 1,431 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 374 have either recuperated or migrated.

 
PTI
first published: Jan 1, 2022 02:16 pm

