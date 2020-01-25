App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

13 hospitalised, 5 killed after building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura

An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing when a building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on January 25, officials said.

An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

At least thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing, Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Service, said.

Five people, including four students, were killed when a floor of a building collapsed, fire officials said. They said around 30 students were attending classes at a coaching centre when the fourth floor of the building collapsed, trapping them under the debris.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

First Published on Jan 25, 2020 07:55 pm

