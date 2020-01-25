13 hospitalised, 5 killed after building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing when a building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on January 25, officials said.

An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, a Delhi Fire Service official said.



#BREAKING – Under-construction building collapse in New Delhi's Bhajanpur: Three students and one teacher have died.

Many students have been rescued and shifted to the hospital. Rescue operations are in full swing.

At least thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing, Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Service, said.

Five people, including four students, were killed when a floor of a building collapsed, fire officials said. They said around 30 students were attending classes at a coaching centre when the fourth floor of the building collapsed, trapping them under the debris.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.