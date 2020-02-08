App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 08:35 PM IST

1 killed, three soldiers injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Earlier, a defence spokesperson said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in the sector around 3.45 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A soldier was killed and three others were injured on February 8 as the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The soldier, manning a forward post, was killed and three others were injured in the Degwar sector, they said.

Earlier, a defence spokesperson said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in the sector around 3.45 pm.

The Indian Army mounted an effective retaliation, the spokesperson said.

The casualties suffered by the Pakistani troops in the retaliatory action was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that the cross-border firing between the two sides was underway when last reports were received.

A police official said the Pakistani troops targeted civilian areas, besides the forward posts, causing panic among the local residents.

However, there was no report of any civilian casualties, the official said.



First Published on Feb 8, 2020 08:35 am

tags #Degwar #Jammu and Kashmir #Line of Control #Poonch #trends

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.