Wipro's Thierry Delaporte asks junior employees for ideas on how to grow the company

Wipro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thierry Delaporte has sought inputs from junior employees, who are mostly digital natives, for a strategy to revive the company's growth.

Delaporte has written to junior staff for their suggestions, and will hold similar conversations with employees at all levels across the globe, The Economic Times reported.

"This shows a sign of change as Delaporte wants to get the pulse from across all levels," a Wipro executive told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Delaporte, a former Capgemini executive, took over as CEO and Managing Director of Wipro on July 6, 2020.

A Wipro spokesperson told The Economic Times that Delaporte has been at the centre of "employee engagement" at the company.

"These interactions are structured across multiple formats -- covering both small groups and the wider organisation -- where he shares his observations and thoughts besides seeking to understand their aspirations and expectations," the spokesperson said.

"Delaporte has also taken these opportunities to thank employees for their exceptional resolve and resilience in ensuring seamless business continuity and maintaining high standards of service to our clients in these difficult times," the spokesperson added.