Wipro’s salary shocker for freshers upsets other candidates

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 22, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Candidates Moneycontrol spoke with expressed a mix of resentment and fellow feeling, not only because Turbo candidates are given priority, but also because they were asked if they would accept a significantly lower salary.

Several candidates have expressed concerns over the gap between their time of graduation and the start of their job.

Wipro is facing a new challenge as freshers, who were offered a salary of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum (LPA) to work as project engineers, are raising concerns about being made to wait while other candidates with higher offers are being given the option to join at lower packages. This adds to the IT company’s recent difficulties and the wider IT services industry, which is grappling with several challenges.

The company offers two hiring programmes for graduates: Elite and Turbo. Elite candidates are offered Rs 3.5 LPA, while Turbo candidates are offered Rs 6.5 LPA. It was these candidates who qualified for Turbo through the company’s Velocity programme that received the offer to be onboarded in March if they agreed to the lower salary. Elite candidates are questioning why they are still being made to wait while the jobs are being offered to Turbo candidates.

The move to offer Turbo candidates roles that Elite candidates are eligible for has not gone down well.

