172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wipro-wins-five-year-contract-from-fortum-5986311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro wins five-year contract from Fortum

The announcement was made before market hours today, 20 October 2020. Shares of Wipro rose 1.09% to settle at Rs 343.25 yesterday.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro announced that it has won an Application Management (AMS) and Services Integration & Management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, one of the leading clean-energy companies headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 20 October 2020. Shares of Wipro rose 1.09% to settle at Rs 343.25 yesterday.
 As a part of the five-year agreement, Wipro will manage Fortum's application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications. Wipro will leverage its Artificial Intelligence and automation platform, Wipro HOLMES to enable process automation for enhanced end-user experience. In addition, Wipro's Service Integration & Management (SIAM) transformation solution will help Fortum consolidate and govern its multi-supplier eco-system.


Fortum is a European energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. The company provide customers with electricity, gas, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 10:41 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.