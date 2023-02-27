Wipro veteran Nithin V Jaganmohan appointed as Xoriant CFO

Nithin V Jaganmohan, who used to be the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Americas 2 at Wipro, has been appointed as the CFO of Xoriant. The move comes follows the latest series of top-level exits at Wipro.

Last year, the company saw exits of Australia and New Zealand MD Sarah Adam-Gedge, Brazil country head Douglas Silva, Japan country head Tomoaki Takeuchi and Middle East country head Mohammed Areff. Angan Guha, who was heading the Americas 2 unit, had left the company to join as CEO of Birlasoft. Former Wipro Chief Operations Officer (COO) Sanjeev Singh joined CMS IT Services as MD and CEO last month.

Xoriant was recently acquired by ChrysCapital, with IT veteran Sanjay Jalona on the company’s board. Jaganmohan spent nearly 19 years at Wipro, with his last stint as CFO of Wipro’s largest division, Americas 2, and has worked with business units across North America, Canada, India and the Middle East.

In a statement, Xoriant said that Jaganmohan has a track record of driving financial transformation, optimising costs, and improving profitability.

"Nithin brings an extensive and rich global experience in financial expertise, leadership and strategic thinking, and we are confident that he will be instrumental in driving our financial growth and success," said Xoriant CEO Girish Gaitonde. Jalona, who exited as the CEO of L&T Infotech before joining ChrysCapital, and now serves as Chairman of Xoriant's board, said, "Nithin with his growth mindset is the right leader for the next phase of Xoriant and I am very excited to welcome him."

French defence group Thales to hire 550 people in India for engineering centres “I look forward to working with the team to build upon Xoriant’s financial and operational foundation while developing capabilities that further strengthen the company’s competitive advantage and growth,” said Jaganmohan.

Moneycontrol News