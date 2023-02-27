 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro veteran Nithin V Jaganmohan appointed as Xoriant CFO

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Nithin V Jaganmohan spent nearly 19 years at Wipro, with his last stint as CFO of Wipro’s largest division, Americas 2.

Nithin V Jaganmohan, who used to be the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Americas 2 at Wipro, has been appointed as the CFO of Xoriant. The move comes follows the latest series of top-level exits at Wipro.

Last year, the company saw exits of Australia and New Zealand MD Sarah Adam-Gedge, Brazil country head Douglas Silva, Japan country head  Tomoaki Takeuchi and Middle East country head Mohammed Areff. Angan Guha, who was heading the Americas 2 unit, had left the company to join as CEO of Birlasoft. Former Wipro Chief Operations Officer (COO) Sanjeev Singh joined CMS IT Services as MD and CEO last month.

Xoriant was recently acquired by ChrysCapital, with IT veteran Sanjay Jalona on the company’s board. Jaganmohan spent nearly 19 years at Wipro, with his last stint as CFO of Wipro’s largest division, Americas 2, and has worked with business units across North America, Canada, India and the Middle East.

In a statement, Xoriant said that Jaganmohan has a track record of driving financial transformation, optimising costs, and improving profitability.