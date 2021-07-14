Wipro Ventures portfolio is $250 million and has invested in 25 companies globally: Chairman Rishad Premji

Rishad Premji

Wipro Ventures has invested in 25 new age companies that can enhance the firm’s offerings and has a portfolio of $250 million, said Chairman Rishad Premji.

Speaking to shareholders at the company’s 75th annual general meeting on July 14 virtually, Premji said, “Wipro’s merger and acquisitions are strategic either in terms of adding new capabilities, capacities or geographic expansion for us. We also look at some younger companies but we don’t buy younger companies but invest in them through Wipro Ventures."

Wipro Ventures is an investment arm of Wipro, where the firm invests in the early to mid stage new age startup companies that can enhance its portfolio of offerings that the company takes to customers.

With work from home becoming a norm amid the pandemic, all Wipro employees will likely never come back to office all the time as they adopt the hybrid work model, said Premji.

“Work from home is becoming a new reality. We will likely never have all of our employees, all the time in the office and will learn to work in the hybrid model,” he said.

Premji said, in the next few months, they would have more clarity on how this model will emerge. However, at the moment, close to 97 percent of the employees are working from home, he added.

On the vaccination front, the company procured one lakh doses and vaccinated 35,000 employees in its campuses so far. Overall close to 55 percent of the employees have been vaccinated in the country, which the company expects to increase in the coming months. However, he did not share if this includes both the doses or for a single dose.

On the issues related to H-1B, Premji also shared that if 75 percent of the employees in the US are locals, the dependency on the visas have been coming down over years. Nevertheless, the firm continues to engage through the IT industry body on pertinent visa related issues.