Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro to roll out single-digit hike for 80% employees in December: Report

The move comes after the company in September announced its intention to roll out promotions for high performers in bands up to B3 (80 percent employees) starting December 1

Moneycontrol News
IT services major Wipro will give close to 80 percent or 1.5 lakh of its employees a single-digit salary hike effective December 1.

“This will be for employees at B3 and below levels, while increments for senior employees is still undecided,” sources told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“The increments will be in line with previous years for high performers,” a Wipro spokesperson told the paper.

The move comes after the company in September announced its intention to roll out promotions for high performers in bands up to B3 (80 percent employees) starting December 1. B3 is the lead and its equivalent role in the firm.

“Our employees have shown remarkable resolve and resilience in ensuring seamless business continuity and maintaining high standards of service in these challenging times. Wipro will roll out promotions for high performers in bands up to B3, effective December 1, 2020,” the spokesperson had said.

The Bengaluru-based firm earlier paused hikes and promotions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. While TCS said it would give promotions selectively, Infosys suspended it altogether. However, all firms said they would honour all the offers that had been handed out to freshers.

Apart from Wipro, Infosys is also looking at promotions as the demand environment is witnessing improvement, according to reports. Earlier in April, Capgemini rolled out promotions to its employees. Cognizant in an email to employees said that it is kicking off the promotion cycle of employees from October 1.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #Business #IT #Wipro

