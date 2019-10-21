Wipro to promote over 5,000 employees this year: Report

With an aim to check attrition and retain younger talent, Wipro is looking to promote over 5,000 employees by December this year, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Earlier this year, Wipro paid a retention bonus worth Rs 1 lakh to freshers who were on-boarded via campus placements and had stayed with the company for a year, as per a report by Mint.

Wipro's attrition rate for the quarter ended September stood at 17 percent, 60 basis points lower than in the previous quarter.

The IT industry has been witnessing an increasing number of younger staffers quitting lately. This is especially the case among employees in the three to five-year experience level possessing digital skills, due to an increasing demand at the global level for such skills.