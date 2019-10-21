App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 05:47 PM IST

Wipro to promote over 5,000 employees this year: Report

Earlier this year, Wipro paid a retention bonus worth Rs 1 lakh to freshers who were on-boarded via campus placements and had stayed with the company for a year.

With an aim to check attrition and retain younger talent, Wipro is looking to promote over 5,000 employees by December this year, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Earlier this year, Wipro paid a retention bonus worth Rs 1 lakh to freshers who were on-boarded via campus placements and had stayed with the company for a year, as per a report by Mint.

Wipro's attrition rate for the quarter ended September stood at 17 percent, 60 basis points lower than in the previous quarter.

The IT industry has been witnessing an increasing number of younger staffers quitting lately. This is especially the case among employees in the three to five-year experience level possessing digital skills, due to an increasing demand at the global level for such skills.

President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Wipro, Saurabh Govil, told Mint that the company wants to stay prepared for the shifting demand from customers. He added that the company has been better off as compared to many others in terms of attrition.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #Business #India #IT industry #Wipro Limited

