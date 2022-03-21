English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Wipro to consider interim dividend on March 25: All you need to know

    If approved, this will be the second interim dividend given by Wipro this financial year.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Software services major Wipro said on March 21 that its board will meet later this week to consider an interim dividend for the financial year ending March 2022.

    To discuss the process and take a final decision, Wipro's board of directors will meet on March 25, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    "The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022, to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, for the financial year ending 2021-22," Wipro statement said.

    ALSO READ: Wipro's Designit announces Nicolas Parmaksizian as the new CEO

    Earlier in January, the firm's board announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each to the members of the company. The dividend payment was done by February 5, 2022. With the new announcement, this would be the second interim dividend carried by Wipro this year.

    Close
    On Monday, Wipro shares closed at Rs 600.15 apiece on BSE, inching lower by 0.19 percent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #equity share #interim dividend #Wipro
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 08:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.