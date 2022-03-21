Wipro to consider interim dividend on March 25: All you need to know

Representative image

Software services major Wipro said on March 21 that its board will meet later this week to consider an interim dividend for the financial year ending March 2022.

To discuss the process and take a final decision, Wipro's board of directors will meet on March 25, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022, to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, for the financial year ending 2021-22," Wipro statement said.

ALSO READ: Wipro's Designit announces Nicolas Parmaksizian as the new CEO

Earlier in January, the firm's board announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each to the members of the company. The dividend payment was done by February 5, 2022. With the new announcement, this would be the second interim dividend carried by Wipro this year.

On Monday, Wipro shares closed at Rs 600.15 apiece on BSE, inching lower by 0.19 percent.