Wipro to be official launch partner for new AWS cyber security data lake service

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Amazon Security Lake allows customers to build a security data lake from integrated cloud and on-premises data sources as well as from their private applications, according to the company statement

Technology services and consulting company Wipro, on November 30 announced that it is an official launch partner for Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Service (AWS).

AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments.

Amazon Security Lake allows customers to build a security data lake from integrated cloud and on-premises data sources as well as from their private applications, according to the company release. "It reduces the complexity and costs for customers to make their security solutions data accessible to address many security use cases such as threat detection, investigation, and incident response," the statement adds.

Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Services at Wipro, said that Amazon Security Lake helps customers optimise their security log data retention by better partitioning the data to improve performance and reduce costs. "Now, cloud security analysts and engineers can easily build and use a centralized security data lake to improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data," he added.

