Wipro to be official launch partner for new AWS cyber security data lake service

Technology services and consulting company Wipro, on November 30 announced that it is an official launch partner for Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Service (AWS).

AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments.

Amazon Security Lake allows customers to build a security data lake from integrated cloud and on-premises data sources as well as from their private applications, according to the company release. "It reduces the complexity and costs for customers to make their security solutions data accessible to address many security use cases such as threat detection, investigation, and incident response," the statement adds.

Also Read | AWS upbeat on India market, sees massive headroom for growth in cloud adoption

Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Services at Wipro, said that Amazon Security Lake helps customers optimise their security log data retention by better partitioning the data to improve performance and reduce costs. "Now, cloud security analysts and engineers can easily build and use a centralized security data lake to improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data," he added.

Also Read | TCS starts virtual Quantum Computing lab on Amazon Web Services

Wipro is working with AWS to aggregate data from various security sources including Wipro Cloud Application Risk Governance (CARG)—a “Single Pane of Glass” for Security Threat, Risk and Compliance visibility in the cloud(s). It is also building security use cases for Amazon Security Lake which will help organisations collate, manage, and derive intelligence and value from log and event data in the cloud and on-premises to give security teams greater visibility across their organisations. With Amazon Security Lake, customers can use the security and analytics solutions of their choice to simply query that data in place or ingest the OCSF-compliant data to address further use cases, the release added. Also Read | BNP Paribas Arbitrage sells shares of Wipro worth Rs 73 crore Wipro is a technology services and consulting company that focuses on building innovative solutions that address clients’ digital transformation needs. AWS is a cloud computing web service that provides distributed computing processing capacity and software tools via AWS server farms.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE