Wipro to acquire Salesforce partner firm 4C for $79 million

Indian IT services firm Wipro is undertaking its second acquisition of 4C, a Salesforce multi-cloud partner firm, since CEO Thierry Delaporte took over on July 6.

The company is acquiring 4C for $78 million (68 million euro). The transaction is expected to be completed by the quarter-ending September 30, the company said in a BSE filing.

Only last week, on July 14, the company announced the acquisition of Brazil-based IT firm IVIA Serviços de Informática for $22.4 million.

Two swift acquisition in two weeks is probably keeping in line with what Delaporte outlined as his vision for Wipro. This includes growth and regaining momentum by building on Wipro’s strengths, focus on digital and making bold moves to bring back the growth momentum.

During the Q1 result announcement, Delaporte said, “I want to build on strengths and focus specifically to come up with a competitive advantage.” This include accelerating digital agenda that the former CEO Abidali Neemuchwala brought out along with Chairman Rishad Premji.

4C is one of Salesforce's largest partners in UK, Europe and the Middle East. This acquisition, the company said, will strengthen Wipro’s Salesforce solutions offering in these markets.

4C has over 350 employees across Europe and Middle East. It registered a revenue of $35 million for the year ending January 31. For 2018, its revenue was $21 million.

4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro’s Salesforce practice, which provides solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products. The company has deep capabilities across multiple Salesforce clouds including sales, marketing, field services and specialises in transforming quote-to-cash processes with Salesforce’s configure, price, quote (CPQ) and billing solutions.