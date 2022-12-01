English
    Wipro to acquire Pune-based industrial IoT product startup Linecraft.ai

    Linecraft.ai harnesses the power of both automation domain expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) to empower manufacturers to get more productivity and quality improving operational efficiency on a real-time basis, according to a Wipro statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 01, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

    The industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering announced on Thursday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Linecraft.ai, a Pune-based industrial Internet of Things (IoT) product startup in the manufacturing sector.

    The software is built by a team of AI & ML experts and engineers with a patented algorithm and has been proven with successful implementation on complex automated manufacturing assembly lines in the industry globally, it said.

    Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

    "This acquisition will further help us expand our digital capabilities and offer turnkey automation solutions with a bolt-on digital layer that provides deep insights and analytics to customers", said CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Pratik Kumar.
    first published: Dec 1, 2022 05:44 pm