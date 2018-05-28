App
May 28, 2018 10:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro ties up with IIT-Bombay for fabricating formula electric car parts

Wipro today said it has entered into a pact with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to fabricate parts of students' formula electric car.

The third largest software exporter will contribute technical expertise on additive manufacturing as well as the equipment and material for the fabrication of parts, while IIT Bombay Racing will provide designs for the parts, a company statement said.

