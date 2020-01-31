App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro share price declines 2% as CEO, MD resigns

The board of directors has initiated a search to identify the next chief executive officer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Wipro share price declined 2 percent intraday on January 31 after chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of the company resigned.

Abidali Z Neemuchwala, chief executive officer and managing director of the company has decided to step down due to family commitments, company said in a press release.

The board of directors has initiated a search to identify the next chief executive officer.

Abidali Z Neemuchwala will continue to hold the office of CEO & managing director until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual.

related news

The company registered a 3.8 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,455.9 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

However, total revenue from operations grew 2.3 percent sequentially to Rs 15,470.5 crore.

At 09:28 hrs, Wipro was quoting at Rs 236.25, down Rs 4.55, or 1.89 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 10:07 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Buzzing Stocks #Wipro

