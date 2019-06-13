App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 08:45 PM IST

Wipro sets up new tech centre in Minneapolis, to add 100 local jobs

Wipro specifically plans to leverage local Minnesota talent in addition to providing opportunities for recent university graduates and experts keen on developing their technology-related skills, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
IT major Wipro June 13 said it is setting up a new centre of excellence in the Minneapolis-St Paul region in the US, and the move is expected to add 100 local jobs over the next two years. "Wipro and client teams will collaborate on digital solutions, with a focus on financial technology, and will add 100 local jobs over the next two years to its already substantial presence in the twin cities," Wipro said in a statement.



"By applying Wipro's No-Shore delivery model, where geography is not a limitation but a gateway for developing the best new products and services, we maximise local talent and customer value," Wipro Senior Vice President and Global Head (BFSI) Angan Guha said.

The Bengaluru-based company, whose IT services revenue was at USD 8.12 billion in 2018-19, saw Americas accounting for close to 57 per cent of its topline. It had a headcount of more than 1.71 lakh people at the end of March 31, 2019.

First Published on Jun 13, 2019 08:44 pm

