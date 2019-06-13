Wipro sets up new tech centre in Minneapolis, to add 100 local jobs

IT major Wipro June 13 said it is setting up a new centre of excellence in the Minneapolis-St Paul region in the US, and the move is expected to add 100 local jobs over the next two years. "Wipro and client teams will collaborate on digital solutions, with a focus on financial technology, and will add 100 local jobs over the next two years to its already substantial presence in the twin cities," Wipro said in a statement.

Wipro specifically plans to leverage local Minnesota talent in addition to providing opportunities for recent university graduates and experts keen on developing their technology-related skills, it added.

"By applying Wipro's No-Shore delivery model, where geography is not a limitation but a gateway for developing the best new products and services, we maximise local talent and customer value," Wipro Senior Vice President and Global Head (BFSI) Angan Guha said.