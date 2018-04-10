App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 09, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro says Q4 profit may be impacted by telco client's insolvency proceedings

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India's third largest software services firm Wipro today said its profitability may be impacted by 65-75 basis points in the March quarter as one of its telecom clients is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Without naming the client, Wipro said it had signed a multi-year outsourcing services agreement with a telecom services provider in India in 2008, which was subsequently renewed in the year 2013.

Telecom operator Aircel on February 28 had said it has filed for bankruptcy as it had been facing "troubled times" in "highly financially stressed" industry.

"On February 28, 2018, the client filed a petition to initiate its Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)," Wipro said in a BSE filing.

Wipro said it subsequently submitted its claim on March 28, 2018 and has since then been engaged with the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) to discuss the potential outcome of the process.

"It is estimated that this development will have an impact on both revenue and profitability. The company is likely to see an impact on profitability at the net income level in the range of 65-75 basis points of the consolidated revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2018," it said.

Wipro noted that the impact of this client insolvency petition will reflect in the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

