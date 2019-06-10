App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro rolls out new solutions for aviation sector

Developed jointly by Wipro and Qatar Airways in an innovative co-investment model, TOPS is one of the most advanced products available in the aviation market, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT major Wipro June 10 said it has rolled out Total Operations System (TOPS) CREW, a suite of solutions for global airlines.

Developed jointly by Wipro and Qatar Airways in an innovative co-investment model, TOPS is one of the most advanced products available in the aviation market, the company said in a statement.

"It helps in increasing the safety awareness, efficiency and profitability of airline operations...TOPS CREW helps airlines manage all major processes related to crew management such as leave bidding and planning, crew training and crew tracking," it added.

Close

The product also provides a 'what-if' analysis tool, allowing airlines to prepare, review and compare various solutions to address business problems, it added.

"The airlines of the future want a holistic and integrated view of their operations spanning passengers, aircraft and crew...we see significant business opportunities in the global aviation sector and are confident that we can leverage these through innovative products such as TOPS," Wipro Vice President and Global Head - Travel, Hospitality and Public Sector vertical, Consumer Business Unit, Nitesh Jain said.

As a partner in the development, Qatar Airways is also the first customer to successfully implement the TOPS product suite across both flight operations and crew management, the statement said.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Business #Wipro

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.