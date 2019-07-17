App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro ramps up hiring on the back of growing demand in digital space

Close to 6,000 freshers were on-boarded in Q1. Hiring in Q1, Wipro said, is significantly higher than what the company have done for the same period last year on-campus and laterally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Optimistic about FY20 growth, Wipro has ramped up campus-based and lateral hiring to meet demand challenges for new technologies, President and Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said.

In the quarter ended June 2019, close to 6,000 freshers were inducted in Wipro globally. The hiring, he said, is a combination of on-campus and lateral hiring.

"This is significantly higher than what we have done for the same period last year. We are really ramping up. Along with what we have done across the globe we are hiring laterally for new technologies," Govil said.

Close

The uptake in campus hiring comes at a time the company is investing significantly in its digital. However, this optimism does not seem to reflect in the revenue guidance for the September 2019 quarter.

related news

The company gave revenue guidance of 0-2 percent compared to the -1 percent to 1 percent it had guided for the first quarter.

Responding to the dichotomy, Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala said, "We add people based on what we need for the full-year. As freshers come in from campuses they take 60 to 90 days to be trained and then be deployed into projects. The guidance that we give is based on what we see today for the rest of the quarter."

This ramp-up is also in line with the company digital strategy, which is mainstream and broad-based.

The ramp-up in hiring has impacted the utilisation levels though. Gross utilisation dipped from 1.5 percent sequentially to 73.9 percent for the first quarter. It dipped 0.6 percent year-on-year.

Quarterly annualised attrition stood at 17.9 percent, up 1.3 percent sequentially. Govil said, "Attrition as you have seen we are maintaining it in the narrow band of 17 percent. In terms of quarterly, it has gone up by 1 percent."

"It is a seasonal quarter for attrition due to appraisal and people go for higher studies. We will keep it bracket as moving forward," he added.

The company continues to invest in localisation across the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Africa and West Asia. Localisation in the US stands at 65 percent, an increase of 1 percent sequentially.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Q1 results #Wipro

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.