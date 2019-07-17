Wipro ramps up hiring on the back of growing demand in digital space

Optimistic about FY20 growth, Wipro has ramped up campus-based and lateral hiring to meet demand challenges for new technologies, President and Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said.

In the quarter ended June 2019, close to 6,000 freshers were inducted in Wipro globally. The hiring, he said, is a combination of on-campus and lateral hiring.

"This is significantly higher than what we have done for the same period last year. We are really ramping up. Along with what we have done across the globe we are hiring laterally for new technologies," Govil said.

The uptake in campus hiring comes at a time the company is investing significantly in its digital. However, this optimism does not seem to reflect in the revenue guidance for the September 2019 quarter.

The company gave revenue guidance of 0-2 percent compared to the -1 percent to 1 percent it had guided for the first quarter.

Responding to the dichotomy, Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala said, "We add people based on what we need for the full-year. As freshers come in from campuses they take 60 to 90 days to be trained and then be deployed into projects. The guidance that we give is based on what we see today for the rest of the quarter."

This ramp-up is also in line with the company digital strategy, which is mainstream and broad-based.

The ramp-up in hiring has impacted the utilisation levels though. Gross utilisation dipped from 1.5 percent sequentially to 73.9 percent for the first quarter. It dipped 0.6 percent year-on-year.

Quarterly annualised attrition stood at 17.9 percent, up 1.3 percent sequentially. Govil said, "Attrition as you have seen we are maintaining it in the narrow band of 17 percent. In terms of quarterly, it has gone up by 1 percent."

"It is a seasonal quarter for attrition due to appraisal and people go for higher studies. We will keep it bracket as moving forward," he added.

The company continues to invest in localisation across the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Africa and West Asia. Localisation in the US stands at 65 percent, an increase of 1 percent sequentially.