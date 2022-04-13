 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Wipro Q4 PAT seen up 7.5% QoQ to Rs. 3,194.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Broker Research
Apr 13, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 27.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 20,709.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Wipro to report net profit at Rs. 3,194.6 crore up 7.5% quarter-on-quarter (up 7.4% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 27.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 20,709.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 2.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 3.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 4,266.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #IT #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll #Wipro
first published: Apr 13, 2022 04:05 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.