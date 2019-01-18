Wipro Q3 IT services revenue up 2%; announces 1:3 bonus issue

Wipro reported IT services revenue of Rs 14,665.6 crore for the December quarter, a rise of 2 percent compared to revenue of Rs 14,377.3 crore posted during the previous quarter.

The earnings before interest and taxes was reported to be at Rs 2,909.4 crore, a jump of 12.5 percent quarter on quarter from Rs 2,586.3 crore.

The IT services EBIT margin rose to 19.8 percent from 18 percent posted during the previous quarter.

The constant currency revenue growth has been reported at 2.4 percent against 2.8 percent that the company posted during the previous quarter.

The dollar revenue for IT services was posted at USD 2,046.5 million. The growth is comparatively flat as compared to previous quarter’s revenue at USD 2,041 million.

The company also announced a bonus issue. Investors in Wipro will get one bonus share for every three shares held.