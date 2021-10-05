Wipro Q2 PAT may dip 5.4% QoQ to Rs. 3,064.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Wipro

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Wipro to report net profit at Rs. 3,064.2 crore down 5.4% quarter-on-quarter (up 23.3% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 28.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 19,399.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 20.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 4,163 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

