you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro promoter Azim Premji sells 0.44% stake in company

Back in 2017, Azim Premji Trust sold 2.73 per cent stake in Wipro for Rs 5,700 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Azim Premji, promoter of IT firm Wipro and billionaire, has sold 2.67 crore or 0.44 percent of equity shares of Wipro through his philanthropic trust Azim Premji Trust.

According to media reports, the sale of 2.67 crore worth of shares will raise funding close to Rs 700 crore.

In its filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, Wipro said that Azim Premji Trust has sold 2.7 crore equity shares of Wipro on the BSE. “In this regard, the company will make necessary disclosures to stock exchanges as required under the SEBI Insider Trading Regulations within the prescribed timelines.”

The statement also said that the sale of shares is an independent transaction undertaken by Azim Premji Trust and the company was not a party to any negotiation regarding the same.

Azim Premji Trust sought a pre-clearance for a proposal sell the company’s equity shares, which the company cleared on March 7, 2019. According to the report, there is no statutory requirement for the company to report the same to the stock exchanges.

The trust owns 74.3 percent shares of the IT firm and is selling 0.44 percent through a block deal through BSE and NSE, according to media reports. The Wipro shares fell 5 percent after the block deal, the reports added.

This is not the first instance of Azim Premji Trust selling its shares in the IT major. Back in 2017, Azim Premji Trust sold 2.73 per cent stake in Wipro for Rs 5,700 crore. Azim Premji Foundation is a not-for profit organisation that has been working since 2000 with the elementary education system in rural government schools.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Business #India #IT #Wipro

