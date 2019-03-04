Wipro partners with RiskLens to offer cyber risk assessment services

Indian IT services firm Wipro has partnered with cyber risk management solutions provider RiskLens to deliver quantitative cyber risk assessments to enterprise customers and government organisations.

As part of the agreement, Wipro will leverage RiskLens' CRQ platform to perform quantitative risk analysis, measure the effectiveness of cybersecurity controls and provide the rationale for adequate cybersecurity investments, according to a statement.

The RiskLens CRQ platform is the only application based on the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) model, the international standard for cyber risk quantification.

Wipro’s Cybersecurity & Risk Service (CRS) division will offer FAIR methodology-based risk analysis through the RiskLens platform and aid organisations in the development of cyber risk quantification programs along with its extensive practice in risk intelligence, integrated threat management and security management services.

The company will facilitate the training of several members of the Wipro CRS team, who will be certified as FAIR risk analysts through the FAIR Institute. The institute is the non-profit expert organisation that promotes education on FAIR and sharing of best practices.

Sheetal Mehta, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited, said in the press statement, “Through this partnership, we look forward to maximum risk reduction for our clients through informed decision-making.”