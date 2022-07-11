Wipro PARI to acquire Germany-based Hochrainer GmbH

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering’s industrial automation business Wipro PARI has signed an agreement to acquire Germany-based Hochrainer GmbH, the company said on July 11.

Hochrainer, a supplier of automation technology and assembly systems for global automobile manufacturers, was started in 1973 and has 130 employees.

“Our industrial automation business has grown significantly in the last four years. This acquisition will further help us expand our Europe presence and consolidate our global leadership position. It will bring significant benefits to our customers and other stakeholders,” Wipro Infrastructure Engineering CEO Pratik Kumar said.

For Hochrainer, the acquisition would help it achieve growth and have access to resources and future technologies, it said. Hochrainer’s leadership — Erich and Werner Hochrainer — will become part of Wipro PARI.

Hochrainer’s management said both companies have been established in their fields for years as “world leaders in innovation, technology, and quality”. “We are convinced that this engagement will bring significant benefits to customers and long-term future prospects for Wipro Hochrainer,” it said.

Wipro PARI MD Ranjit Date said with the acquisition, the company would look to strengthen its capability globally, grow its offerings in the EV space and provide a base to support European customers.