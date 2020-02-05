App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro moves out of top-20 most valued cos list by m-cap, Avenue Supermarts grabs 20th ranking

Avenue Supermarts is now placed at the 20th rank in the list of top 100 companies by market cap, while Wipro has taken the 21st position.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IT major Wipro on Wednesday moved out of the list of top-20 most valued companies by market capitalisation giving way to Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D-Mart supermarkets chain.

At close of trade, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of Avenue Supermarts was at Rs 1,41,205.36 crore, which is Rs 2,777.03 crore more than that of Wipro's Rs 1,38,428.33 crore valuation on the BSE.

Avenue Supermarts is now placed at the 20th rank in the list of top 100 companies by market cap, while Wipro has taken the 21st position.

Close

Shares of Avenue Supermarts jumped 4.35 per cent, while those of Wipro gained 0.85 per cent on the BSE.

Avenue Supermarts had got listed on the bourses on March 21, 2017. Since its listing, shares of the company have zoomed 251 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited is the country's most valued firm with a m-cap of Rs 9,17,953.13 crore followed by TCS Rs 8,04,980.33 crore.

The m-cap figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Business #Market news #Wipro

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.