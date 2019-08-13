Wipro launches three edge AI solutions powered by Intel

Wipro will leverage Intel's AI technology to maximise performance of the Wipro AI solutions when running on Intel Xeon scalable processors, it was stated.
Wipro Limited on August 13 announced it has launched three edge artificial intelligence (AI) starter solutions powered by Intel Xeon scalable processors.
These solutions will help enterprises in the energy & utilities and healthcare markets jump start their AI adoption, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.
Wipro will leverage Intel's AI technology to maximise performance of the Wipro AI solutions when running on Intel Xeon scalable processors, it was stated.
Wipro is a member of the Intel AI Builders programme, an ecosystem of independent software vendors, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers and enterprise end users with a shared mission to accelerate the adoption of AI across Intel platforms, the statement added.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 07:35 pm