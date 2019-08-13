Wipro launches three edge AI solutions powered by Intel

Wipro Limited on August 13 announced it has launched three edge artificial intelligence (AI) starter solutions powered by Intel Xeon scalable processors.

These solutions will help enterprises in the energy & utilities and healthcare markets jump start their AI adoption, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Wipro will leverage Intel's AI technology to maximise performance of the Wipro AI solutions when running on Intel Xeon scalable processors, it was stated.