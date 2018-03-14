App
Mar 14, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro launches additive manufacturing solution centre

PTI
 
 
Wipro3D, the additive manufacturing (AM) business unit of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, today launched state-of-the-art solution and experience centre for metal 3D printing in Bengaluru.

The facility, a-first-of-its kind, was inaugurated by Wipro Chairman, Azim Premji. The company said the solution centre has all capabilities including leading edge build technology, post-processing, research, characterisation and validation facilities.

It is India's foremost fully integrated Metal Additive Manufacturing facility, recommended with AS9100 Rev D certification, a Wipro release said.

The company claimed that WIPRO3D offers standard and  customised additive manufacturing solutions, products and  services, to industries including aerospace, space,  industrial, automotive, healthcare, oil and gas and heavy  engineering.

"Based on the confidence developed from our India  operations, we are planning to take Wipro3D global," Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, CEO Pratik Kumar said.

