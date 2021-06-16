MARKET NEWS

Wipro joins WEF's Partnership for New Work Standards initiative

PTI
June 16, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
IT services major Wipro Limited on Wednesday announcedthat it has joined the World Economic ForumsPartnership for New Work Standardsinitiativeto establish a "healthy, resilient and equitable future of work".

This initiative aims to co-create new frameworks, shape forward-thinking people policies and utilise tools and technologies to collectively build human-first work standards, with people at the heart of business, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said in a statement.

President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited, Saurabh Govil, said: As we join the World Economic Forums Partnership for New Work Standards initiative, we hope to contribute to global discussions and behavioral change around work.

This step demonstrates our willingness to contribute to collective action that helps build a sustainable and resilient future of work." Head of Action Initiatives, Centre for the New Economy and Society at the World Economic Forum, Till Leopold,said as organisations transition from the COVID-19 crisis into the new future of work, there is the opportunity for employers to collectively reset their approach to the future of work and put people first.
PTI
