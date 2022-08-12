Wipro issues 1.3 lakh restricted stock units to some employees

IT services major Wipro issued 1.34 lakh restricted stock units (RSU) under the company’s restricted ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 to some employees, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Wipro did not divulge details of the exercised price or the vesting period. The grant is effective August 11.

“These shall vest as per the vesting schedule approved by the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board and can be exercised over the exercise period as approved by the Committee,” Wipro said.

RSUs are given to employees after employment conditions or performance targets are met, and usually have a vesting plan and distribution schedule.

Wipro has said it will be giving promotions quarterly starting July 2022 up to the mid-management level, and salary hikes will be rolled out from September.

Wipro’s attrition levels moderated in Q1FY23, with the company’s attrition coming in at 23.3 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, but was significantly higher than the year-ago period.

“Talent investments I believe are paying off…we announced moving to a quarterly promotion cycle, which will be effective, actually July 2022, and salary increases for all those eligible in September of this year 2022,” Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte had said during the company’s earnings call.

During the quarter, Wipro added 15,446 employees, and over 10,000 freshers were hired during the period.

The company’s leadership had said that attrition had among the biggest impact on its cost structure as a lateral hire was being hired at a premium of 25-30 percent.