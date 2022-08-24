Wipro Infrastructure Engineering to set up Rs 200 crore manufacturing facility in Jaipur

Industrial engineering business firm Wipro Infrastructure Engineering has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Rajasthan for setting up a manufacturing facility to make hydraulic cylinders and allied products.

This facility is expected to come up in Jaipur with a proposed investment of Rs 200 crore and will be fully capable of meeting stringent quality requirements of global customers, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Once fully functional, the facility is expected to generate about 370 direct and indirect employment opportunities," it said.

Company CEO Pratik Kumar said: "This will be our first hydraulics manufacturing facility in North India which will support the needs of our global customers for hydraulic cylinders and other allied products."

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh) for making hydraulic cylinders. The company is a diverse industrial engineering business with expertise in hydraulics, aerospace, water treatment, additive manufacturing, and automation solutions with 20 manufacturing facilities across four continents, it said.