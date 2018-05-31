App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro Infra Engineering announces launch of industrial automation biz

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), a part of Wipro, today announced the launch of industrial automation business, 'WIN Automation'.

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), a part of Wipro, today announced the launch of industrial automation business, 'WIN Automation'.

It is a full-service line industrial automation business that will focus on the discrete manufacturing sector in India and ASEAN and enable companies to be automated, digitised and smart, the company said in a release.

"Our core focus is to be a system integrator and playa pivotal role in industrial automation. Our objective is tomake WIN Automation be among the top three system integratorsin the discrete manufacturing industrial automation businessin the geographies we will operate in," WIN CEO Pratik Kumarsaid.

The company also said it has appointed G Sundaraman asSenior Vice President and Head of WIN Automation.

He has nearly three decades of experience in the manufacturing sector in leadership roles across multiple functions having worked with companies such as Pricol, JCB, TVS, Whirlpool and others, it said.
