Wipro hires 12,000 in Q2, robust hiring in the offing in Q3 as well with growth picking up

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro hired 12,000 people for the quarter ending September and expect similar hiring numbers in coming quarters as well.

Of the 12,000 hired, 3,000 were freshers. Total employee count at the end of September is 185,243.

Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer, Wipro, in the Q2 earnings call, said, “Very robust hiring this quarter, both laterally and campuses. We continue to see the same momentum going forward.”

He further added that the given the growth momentum, the company is making sure that it is geared to manage growth by hiring, laterally and via campuses, across geographies including India and also in the new business areas where the demand is. These newer business areas include cloud, and cybersecurity, where there is huge demand.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“I am not sharing numbers but very robust hiring plan we have in the coming quarters,” he said.

This traction comes at the back of improved growth momentum the company saw in Q2 as clients continued to spend in tech. BM Bhanumurthy, COO, pointed out that the deal momentum is back to pre-COVID-19 levels with order pipeline consisting of a combination of both small and larger deals.

The quarter also saw the company’s gross utilisation level increase to 76.4 percent and voluntary attrition came down to 11 percent. It was 13 percent in Q1 FY21 and 17 percent in the year ago period in September.

For the quarter ending September, revenue grew 3.7 percent quarter-on-quarter at $1992.4 million driven by banking and financial services, consumer business unit, communications and healthcare.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO, said the company is well-positioned to win large deals going forward as it is becoming more relevant for its clients.

This is what has reflected in the revenue guidance of 1.5-3.5 percent for December quarter. Wipro did not share guidance in Q1 on account of lack of visibility due to pandemic.

“…in July, it was a particular context of crisis (that was) just unfolding. We were trying to understand the implications and it was difficult to get the visibility. So we felt that it was probably better not to give guidance in this context,” Delaporte said.

“We are in a different situation three months later. We have good visibility on business in quarter 3 and 4, and the guidance of 1.5-3.5 percent seem to be the right thing to do,” he added.



Investing in existing accounts

Focus and scale

Bettering Wipro’s offering

Building talents

Simpler and leaner organisation



Delaporte has listed five key priorities as he navigates Wipro towards the growth trajectory.According to Delaporte, the work on this has already begun and is moving as rapidly as possible to bring the growth momentum back.