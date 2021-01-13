Wipro hired 14,000 people in Q3, robust hiring plan in place for coming months

Wipro’s net employee count stood at 190,308 up from 185,243 in the quarter ended September.

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro hired 14,000 people, including 2,900 freshers, for the quarter ended December 2020. The company has a robust hiring plan in place as it expects the growth momentum to continue, said Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro.

“We are making big investments in Europe and the US as well as Asia Pacific and on new technology areas. I can only assure that supply-side constraints will not hold back the growth momentum we are foreseeing,” Govil said during the Q3 result announcement on January 13.

“We will ensure that supply side we have taken care of all actions that we have a seamless growth in the coming quarters,” he added. The company has robust hiring plan for both freshers and laterals in India and globally, he added.

There is also a huge emphasis on performance-driven culture, a key shift, under the new operating model that came into effect on January 1, 2021. This includes introducing clear and crisp key performance indicators.

This was the part of restructuring Thierry Delaporte, CEO, Wipro, announced in November 2020, and talent acquisition was clearly one of the key areas of focus to accelerate growth.

“Thierry spoke a lot during analyst meet about driving performance-driven culture. It is our number one priority from talent standpoint. Our first step towards that is as we reorganized, our roles have become clearer and accountability has become clearer,” explained Govil.

The focus and our KPIs going forward, Govil said, is individual and team-based. “…shared goals as well as how Wipro goes and individual business unit goes. It is all coming together,” he said.

“Our first discussion with the team as we get into fiscal is that they are very excited to see clarity and simplicity of new organisation roles that is coming through,” he added.

Under the restructuring, the company will have Chief Growth Officer and more global account executives, who will play a key role in engaging with key customers.

Wipro reported a revenue of $2.7 billion for the quarter ending December 2020, up 3.9 percent sequentially. Wipro’s net employee count stood at 190,308 up from 185,243 in the quarter ended September.