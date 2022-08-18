English
    Wipro gets Service Integration & Management Contract from UK Govt's HM Treasury

    The IT services major said the service will make it possible to seamlessly integrate IT services across multi-functional suppliers and partners, improving the user experience for HMT and its Arm's Length Bodies.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
    Technology services and consulting company Wipro Limited on August 18 announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract to deliver Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Services to HM Treasury (HMT), UK government's economic and finance ministry.

    The IT services major said the service will make it possible to seamlessly integrate IT services across multi-functional suppliers and partners, improving the user experience for HMT and its Arm's Length Bodies.

    Wipro and HMT will work together on everything from strategy, design, and implementation to daily operations including coordinating service integration across HMT's vendors to offer end-to-end SIAM services. Wipro’s robust SIAM capabilities and proven approach will complement HMT’s vision to build a sustainable and continuously improving supplier ecosystem and infrastructure.

    Huw Stephens, Chief Information Officer, HM Treasury, commenting on the development, said, “I am looking forward to working with Wipro in shaping and delivering the next generation of IT services at HM Treasury. This new partnership will support the department by improving end to end IT services by delivering more responsive services for our users.”

    Omkar Nisal, Manager Director UK & Ireland, Wipro Limited, said, “We are delighted to form a partnership with HMT and to play a key role to drive their ‘One Team’ culture. The Wipro team will be acting as an orchestrator; managing and governing end to end service operations acrossall of HMT’s suppliers; delivering operational efficiency, transparency and improved service quality. Public Sector digitalisation is vital to providing efficient and resilient services to citizens across the UK, so it’s an honour to play an important role in a prestigious government department at the beating heart of the UK economy.”
    Tags: #HM Treasury #Service Integration and Management (SIAM) #UK #Wipro
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 05:22 pm
