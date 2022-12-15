Wipro gets multi-million dollar managed services contract from Mazda Europe

Representative image

Technology services and consulting company Wipro Limited announced on December 15 that it has been selected by Mazda Motor Logistics Europe for a five-year, multi-million dollar managed services contract for its entire application landscape.

Wipro said that Mazda, a Japanese multinational automaker based in Hiroshima and the parent of Mazda Europe, is currently transforming itself into a more centralised organisation with standardised business capabilities and harmonised business processes, resulting in reduced cost and complexity. This deal with Wipro will help industrialize Mazda IT, digitize processes, and further enable agile DevOps ways of working while infusing state-of-the-art tools to drive automation, it said in an exchange filing.

Alex Janssens, Vice President, IT & Supply Logistics, Mazda Motor Logistics, Europe said, "Mazda was looking for a partner that was culturally aligned and understood our application landscape complexity, operational nuances and business imperatives. Wipro stood out in the selection process for its best-in-class capabilities and credentials in the automotive industry, blended with a high-performance Agile, DevOps operating model and a robust automation platform to drive efficiency in Mazda’s IT operations.”

According to Sarat Chand, Vice President & Managing Director, Benelux, Wipro Limited, "This significant win is recognition of our relentless pursuit to partner with our clients in progressing their transformation agendas. Wipro will implement a high-performance operating model with new ways of working, integrating support and development functions, enabled by Wipro’s assets and IPs to accelerate value-realization for Mazda to help achieve its 2030 vision. In addition, this win is also a validation of Wipro’s focus on Belgium as a key growth market and our ambition to be a partner of choice in the Belgian market."