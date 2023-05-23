Wipro expands partnership with Google Cloud, looks to bring generative AI capabilities to clients

Wipro plans to use talent marketplace Topcoder to build solutions for addressing client challenges.

Bengaluru-based IT services major Wipro announced on May 23 that it has expanded its partnerships with Google Cloud, and is looking to bring its generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its clients. As part of this, as many as 20,000 of the company’s associates will be trained on Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies.

Wipro said it will integrate generative AI into its entire suite of capabilities, accelerators, IP, and solutions. According to a statement, Wipro will integrate Google Cloud’s full suite of generative AI products and services, including Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder, and the Model Garden collection of foundation models, with its own AI intellectual property (IP), business accelerators, and pre-built industry solutions.

Wipro said it will build and deploy new generative AI solutions to help enterprises tackle industry challenges, and it will also be to improve common enterprise functions such as consumer experiences, marketing, supply chain performance, etc.

“As part of the partnership, Wipro will build generative AI as a core solution within its extensive set of consulting services, which include digital marketing, customer experience and design thinking, and financial services, as well as within its global innovation labs (Lab45),” it said. Wipro also plans to use talent marketplace Topcoder to build solutions for addressing client challenges.

Wipro said that its AI Centers of Excellence in Bangalore, London, New Jersey, Dallas, and Mountain View will be open to clients looking to explore use cases for generative AI and develop individualised generative AI strategies. The company added that it has been investing for more than two years in a generative AI centre of excellence.

According to the statement, Wipro has been “doing research with leading academic institutions, building accelerators and frameworks like WeGA (Wipro Enterprise Generative AI), developing competency through Wipro AI Academy, and executing key pilot programs for clients.”

Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte said that generative AI offers incredible opportunities going ahead, and expanding the partnership with Google Cloud allows the company to help clients accelerate the adoption of the technology.

“We are investing in skills as well as new capabilities in this area, so that Wipro can define and drive our clients’ AI-led transformation. This expanded partnership with Google Cloud is an important step in that direction,” he said.