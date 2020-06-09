App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro expands its AWS partnership to include DevOps

On Monday, Wipro and US tech giant IBM partnered to help customers migrate to hybrid cloud.

India's IT services major Wipro has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services, cloud computing arm of Amazon, to include DevOps.

DevOps is agile and combines both software development and operations to shorten the software development lifecycle.

This partnership, according to a statement, will help both companies help global enterprises leverage the benefits of automation, effective monitoring and rapid deployment leveraging DevOps. Wipro is an AWS Partner Network (APN) member.

At the back of COVID-19, IT firms such as Wipro are driving growth by expanding their cloud offerings. On Monday, Wipro and US tech giant IBM partnered to help customers migrate to hybrid cloud. Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment that uses a blend of on-premise infrastructure and private and public cloud services.

Since March, the IT industry has witnessed a series of such partnerships as COVID-19 has led to increasing demand for cloud offerings. Recent times saw similar partnerships between cloud firms and IT firms such as Infosys and HCL Tech.

In March, Infosys joined hands with IBM to launch industry-specific cloud services for businesses. Last week, HCL Tech expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to help organisations in their digital transformation journey.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 06:40 pm

