 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Wipro cuts salary offers to freshers awaiting onboarding; IT union NITES slams move as 'unfair'

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Wipro's decision reflects the global macro economic uncertainties and the challenges in the demand environment for tech companies, say market watchers.

Wipro is rolling out 87 percent of the variable pay for Q3.

Wipro's move to cut salary offers to freshers awaiting onboarding by almost 50 per cent under one programme has been termed "unjust" and "unacceptable" by employees union NITES, which demanded that the IT company should reconsider its decision.

Wipro's decision reflects the global macro economic uncertainties and the challenges in the demand environment for tech companies, say market watchers.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services major, Wipro, recently reached out to candidates to whom it had earlier rolled out an offer of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA), and asked them if an offer of Rs 3.5 in annual compensation would be acceptable to them, instead. These candidates were reportedly waiting to be onboarded.

IT sector employees union NITES has slammed the move, saying the decision is "unjust" and "goes against the principles of fairness and transparency". NITES has demanded that the management reconsiders its decision and engages in meaningful dialogue with the union to find a mutually beneficial solution.