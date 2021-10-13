Wipro crosses $10 billion annual revenue run rate, adds 11,000 people in Q2FY22

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro’s annual revenue run rate crossed $10 billion, a significant milestone for the company. The company also added a record 11,475 people in the second quarter of FY22.

The number of freshers on-boarded were 8,150 in the quarter, higher than the company’s target of 6,000. Its attrition rate zoomed 20.5 percent, from 15.5 percent in Q1 FY22, as the demand for technology professionals increased.

During the earnings call for the quarter ending June 2021, Wipro said it will hire over 12,000 freshers in FY22, up 33 percent from last year FY21. The company will be rolling out more than 30,000 offer letters to campus hires this year, who will be joining Wipro in FY23.

This is in a bid to address rising attrition and build the supply chain, even as the demand remains robust.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5% organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28% YoY growth in the first half of this financial year. I thank our customers, partners, and colleagues as we surpassed the $10Bn milestone of annualized revenue run rate.”

Wipro reported $2.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2021, up 6.9 percent on a sequential basis. The company has guided for the sequential growth of 2-4 percent for Q3 FY22.