Wipro creates four global business lines to tap emerging opportunities

Wipro has restructured two service lines into four global business lines to deepen the alignment with clients’ needs and capitalise on emerging opportunities, the company said.

The four business lines are around cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering, and consulting, and will be in effect from April 1.

Under Wipro FullStride Cloud, the company said it will have all its cloud offerings as a full-stack offering. Cloud native applications, cloud architecture, apps modernisation, cloud strategy and migration, as well as cloud infrastructure, will all be under this, and it will be helmed by Jo Debecker.

“Debecker will help clients maximise the full potential of the cloud by integrating Wipro’s end-to-end cloud services delivery engine a building differentiated industry solutions designed to further accelerate growth in this fast-evolving market segment,” Wipro said in a statement.

The next is the company's Enterprise Futuring line for large-scale digital transformation. As part of this, Wipro said it will offer insights and data, application platforms, digital operations, and cybersecurity, and will be helmed by Nagendra Bandaru. He currently heads the iCORE business. The third is Wipro's Engineering Edge, which was launched in 2022, and will be a standalone business line headed by Harmeet Chauhan. "He will continue to scale and strengthen Wipro's engineering prowess, with expansion of capabilities and offerings in technologies, such as Cloud, 5G, Industry 4.0, IoT (Internet of Things), Silicon Design, Embedded Systems, Data and AI Platforms, among others," said the company.

Mobile World Congress: Indian exhibitors get a large arena even as govt contingent seen missing Wipro’s Consulting line will include its Capco, Designit and domain and consulting business. It will be headed Capco CEO Lance Levy and Wipro’s domain and consulting head Philippe Dintrans. In a statement, Wipro Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte said that the transformation the company undertook in 2020 has delivered growth, but it has outgrown the two business lines it announced at the time. “Simultaneously, there has been a shift in the market. In a more difficult macroeconomic environment situation, our clients are increasingly turning to us to help them leverage technology, to manage near term risks, drive long-term efficiencies and measurable outcomes. So our business needed to evolve in line with our clients’ evolving needs,” he said. “This evolution of our business lines will allow us to sharpen our focus on clients, simplify how we orchestrate internally and across our ecosystem, accelerate our speed to market. Streamlined decision-making allows us to channel investments more effectively and efficiently and offer bigger and more exciting roles and talents development opportunities for our people,” he said.

Moneycontrol News