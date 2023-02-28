 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Wipro creates four global business lines to tap emerging opportunities

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

The four business lines are around cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering, and consulting, and will be in effect from April 1.

Wipro has restructured two service lines into four global business lines to deepen the alignment with clients’ needs and capitalise on emerging opportunities, the company said.

The four business lines are around cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering, and consulting, and will be in effect from April 1.

Under Wipro FullStride Cloud, the company said it will have all its cloud offerings as a full-stack offering. Cloud native applications, cloud architecture, apps modernisation, cloud strategy and migration, as well as cloud infrastructure, will all be under this, and it will be helmed by Jo Debecker.

“Debecker will help clients maximise the full potential of the cloud by integrating Wipro’s end-to-end cloud services delivery engine a building differentiated industry solutions designed to further accelerate growth in this fast-evolving market segment,” Wipro said in a statement.