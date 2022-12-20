 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro Consumer Care plans to invest Rs 100 crore in growing D2C startup ecosystem

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 20, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Several packaged consumer goods makers have acquired D2C startups in 2022 or looking to invest. Marico, for instance, has acquired male grooming company Beardo, beauty brand JustHerbs and breakfast and snacks maker True Elements.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is looking to invest at least Rs 100 crore in Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) startups, especially in the food business, in 2023.

“Till now we haven’t looked at D2C startups, especially in the food segment, but now we are more open to looking at it. We are seeing some exciting startups in this space and we are considering investing in them,” Chief Executive Officer Vineet Agrawal told Moneycontrol.

Wipro Consumer Care would be a strategic investor, helping startups in market access, sourcing raw material, managing financials and building research capabilities through its brand, Agrawal said.

“Startups have a very good understanding of the product and they are good at marketing and good in understanding eCommerce,” Agrawal said.

“Immediate priority is not acquiring any startups, that is not our strategy…We would rather invest in them. Our plan was to invest close to Rs 200 crore, we still have Rs 100 crore left to invest,” he said.

Agrawal also said the Rs 100 crore may increase, depending on how past investments perform.