App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro completes divestment of data centre biz in Germany, UK

Wipro LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wipro Ltd, has completed the acquisition of 10.2 percent stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC on June 27, 2018, the filing noted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro, the country's third largest IT services firm, today said it has completed the divestment of its data centre business in Germany and the UK along with Wipro Data Centre and Cloud Services, Inc for a consideration of USD 399 million.

In March, the Bengaluru-based company had said it will divest its hosted data centre services business, consisting of Wipro Data Centre and Cloud Services, Inc (US), a portion of data centre business in Germany and UK, and certain employees in India who support the said operations to Ensono for USD 405 million.

"...the divestment of Wipro Data Centre and Cloud Services, Inc, and data centre business in Germany and UK have been completed on June 27, 2018, for a consideration of USD 399 million," Wipro said in a BSE filing.

It added that the impact of this divestment is expected to reflect in the financials of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2018.

related news

Wipro said the divestment of data centre operations in India is likely to be completed during the September quarter, subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

"Upon completion of such divestment, the company will receive the remaining consideration of USD 6 million from Ensono," it added.

Further, Wipro LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wipro Ltd, has completed the acquisition of 10.2 percent stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC on June 27, 2018, the filing noted.

In its March filing, Wipro had said the deal would see transition of eight data centres and over 900 employees of the hosted data centre services business to Ensono.

Besides, Wipro was to make a strategic investment of USD 55 million in Ensono's combined entity.

The hosted data centre services business became a part of Wipro when the IT services firm acquired Infocrossing Inc in 2007.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Ensono Holdings LLC #India #Wipro Data Centre and Cloud Services

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.