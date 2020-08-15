172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wipro-completes-acquisition-of-brazilian-firm-ivia-servicos-5709831.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro completes acquisition of Brazilian firm IVIA Serviços

IVIA is a provider of IT solutions including system development, maintenance, consulting and project management services to clients in Brazil.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro on August 15 said it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVIA Serviços de Informatica Ltda. In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for $22.4 million (about Rs 169 crore).

IVIA is a provider of IT solutions including system development, maintenance, consulting and project management services to clients in Brazil.

"...In continuation to the aforesaid letter (dated July 14, 2020), this is to inform that the said acquisition has been completed on August 14, 2020," Wipro said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

Close

In July, Wipro had said IVIA's local talent and long-standing relationships, combined with its own global expertise, will help expand its geographical footprint in Brazil.

The acquisition will also help Wipro set up delivery centres in the northeast of Brazil leveraging IVIA's workforce, it had noted.

IVIA was privately held and had around 722 employees (as of December 2019). It had reported a net revenue of $13.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, according to Wipro's July filing.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Business #IVIA Serviços de informatica Ltda #Wipro

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.