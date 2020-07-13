App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte says profitability, regaining momentum in market top priorities

Wipro's new CEO Thierry Delaporte is probably the highest- paid CEO in the Indian IT industry with remuneration of over Rs 50 crore.

Wipro’s new CEO Thierry Delaporte is charting a new course for the company that prioritises profitable growth and regaining momentum in the market.

Speaking to shareholders at Wipro’s 74th Annual General Meeting, Delaporte, who took charge as the CEO on July 6, said: “Over the next few weeks, working closely with Chairman Rishad Premji and other senior leaders, I hope to finalise the plan to drive improvements across all spheres in our quest to achieve industry-leading growth.”

Since taking over, Delaporte said he had conversations with customers, employees and several rounds of conversation with Rishad over the last week.

Delaporte said: “We will make bold bets and stretch goals and will aim to drive a high-performance culture even as we steadfastly hold to our cherished values.”

“This is a defining period for our company and the industry,” he said.

“Disruption has always been a part of the business. The challenges today are new. But I have no doubt that our company will overcome the immediate challenges with its innate resilience and tenacity,” he added.

Delaporte is probably the highest paid CEO in the Indian IT industry. The former Capgemini executive would be paid more than Rs 50 crore.

Rishad said, “Thierry is the right leader for Wipro in this dramatically changing world.”

He further added that Thierry has a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and real experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption, which is the new normal amid the new pandemic.

“In a world ravaged by the pandemic, technology has become the key to survival and driving resilience for businesses. Many of these changes related to technology is here to say,” he said.

Over the last few years the company has made significant investments in digital, cloud, cybersecurity and engineering capabilities. The company has enabled remote working model for 93 percent of its employees.

Wipro Ventures announced a second fund of $150 million taking the total commitment to $250 million. Majority of these investments were in the cybersecurity space, Rishad pointed out.

Through Topcoder, a crowdsourcing platform of Wipro that has close to 1.5 million members operating globally, the company provides virtual and community work models leveraging our solutions.

“From a business perspective Wipro is ideally placed to leverage and enable these transformations – both with businesses and with individuals,” Rishad added.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Thierry Delaporte #Wipro

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.