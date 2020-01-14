App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro campus hiring for FY20 doubles from FY19 figures: Saurabh Govil

The company added close to 5,865 employees in Q3. In the first quarter, the company said it had hired 6,000 freshers, and will likely continue the carry on the momentum in hiring to other quarters as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro has doubled its campus hiring in FY20 as compared to the FY19, and it will continue this momentum, said Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro.

“Our campus hiring in India this fiscal is double of what we have done in the previous fiscal. Our clear focus is to hire more freshers and train them in latest technologies,” he said.

The company added close to 5,865 employees in Q3. In the first quarter, the company said it had hired 6,000 freshers, and will likely continue the carry on the momentum in hiring to other quarters as well.

Close

Also read: Wipro Q3 | Net profit declines, but revenue inches up; top 5 key takeaways

related news

The increased hiring comes on the back of volatile macro-economic conditions due to Brexit, and the continued softness seen in the banking sector and the capital markets of Europe.

This has reflected in the low utilisation that now stands at 79.6 percent, down from 82.1 percent in the second quarter and 85 percent in the first quarter.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit for the quarter was at Rs 2,462.90 crore, down 3.20 percent YoY and 3.84 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

In Q3FY19, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,544.4 crore and in Q2FY20 Rs 2,561.2 crore.

The company's total revenue climbed 2.73 percent to Rs 15,470.50 crore in the third quarter against Rs 15,059.50 crore in the same period last year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 09:41 pm

tags #IT #Wipro

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.