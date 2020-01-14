Wipro campus hiring for FY20 doubles from FY19 figures: Saurabh Govil

Wipro has doubled its campus hiring in FY20 as compared to the FY19, and it will continue this momentum, said Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro.

“Our campus hiring in India this fiscal is double of what we have done in the previous fiscal. Our clear focus is to hire more freshers and train them in latest technologies,” he said.

The company added close to 5,865 employees in Q3. In the first quarter, the company said it had hired 6,000 freshers, and will likely continue the carry on the momentum in hiring to other quarters as well.

The increased hiring comes on the back of volatile macro-economic conditions due to Brexit, and the continued softness seen in the banking sector and the capital markets of Europe.

This has reflected in the low utilisation that now stands at 79.6 percent, down from 82.1 percent in the second quarter and 85 percent in the first quarter.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit for the quarter was at Rs 2,462.90 crore, down 3.20 percent YoY and 3.84 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

In Q3FY19, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,544.4 crore and in Q2FY20 Rs 2,561.2 crore.