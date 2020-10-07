172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wipro-board-to-consider-buyback-plan-on-october-13-5935151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro Board to consider buyback plan on October 13

IT services major Wipro on October 7 said its Board will consider a buyback plan on October 13. The announcement comes on a day when larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Board has cleared an up to Rs 16,000 crore buyback plan.

"…the Board of Directors will be considering a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company at the…meeting scheduled to be held on October 13, 2020," Wipro said in a regulatory filing. However, no other details were provided.

"The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the Board meeting on October 13, 2020," it added. Wipro is also slated to announce its results for the September quarter that day.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #Business #Buyback #Market news #Wipro

